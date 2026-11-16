Actor Patricia Heaton, who plays the Heck family's long-suffering matriarch Frankie on "The Middle," had her three-year marriage to Constantine Yankoglu annulled by the Catholic Church. However, she's now been happily wed to fellow actor David Hunt since 1990.

The couple was first introduced to each other while Heaton was subletting Hunt's apartment in the Big Apple. After connecting over their shared profession, they started dating, and eventually, the sitcom favorite decided it was about time they made things official. In fact, she reportedly laid down the law (via Hello!) while the pair were in a car together with the words, "You have to make a commitment to me now because it's either time to you-know-what or get off the pot."

The ultimatum worked when the following day, Hunt proposed to Heaton in her office. But when it came to the big day, the multiple Emmy Award winner wasn't 100% sure she was doing the right thing. "People in the pews thought that they were tears of joy," she recalled to Biography (via Cheat Sheet) about her emotional walk down the aisle. "All I was thinking was, 'Here I go again, marrying an actor that's completely wrong for me.'" Luckily, her fears proved to be unfounded, and the newlyweds went on to have four children.