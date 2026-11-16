The Real-Life Loves Of The The Middle Cast
Premiering on ABC in 2009, "The Middle" is often mentioned alongside the likes of "Modern Family," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "Black-ish" on the list of the 21st century's greatest family sitcoms. The show was centered on the Hecks, a lower-middle-class family trying to navigate their everyday lives in the fictional Indiana town of Orson. It gave "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton the chance to take center stage, welcomed comedic greats such as Norm Macdonald, Jerry Van Dyke, and Dave Foley into its midwestern world, and regularly pulled in seven million viewers in its prime-time slot.
As well as the hardships of high school, the grind of the workplace, and the trials and tribulations of a family that you can't live with or live without, the nine-season wonder also explored several romantic relationships. Whether it was Mike and Frankie's rock-solid marriage or Axl, Sue, and Brick's various puppy loves. But what about the real personal lives of the main cast? While the stars of "The Middle" look quite different today, their relationship statuses are just as varied. Neil Flynn and Atticus Shaffer appear to be happily single, while many of their former co-stars have found lasting love.
Patricia Heaton and David Hunt
Actor Patricia Heaton, who plays the Heck family's long-suffering matriarch Frankie on "The Middle," had her three-year marriage to Constantine Yankoglu annulled by the Catholic Church. However, she's now been happily wed to fellow actor David Hunt since 1990.
The couple was first introduced to each other while Heaton was subletting Hunt's apartment in the Big Apple. After connecting over their shared profession, they started dating, and eventually, the sitcom favorite decided it was about time they made things official. In fact, she reportedly laid down the law (via Hello!) while the pair were in a car together with the words, "You have to make a commitment to me now because it's either time to you-know-what or get off the pot."
The ultimatum worked when the following day, Hunt proposed to Heaton in her office. But when it came to the big day, the multiple Emmy Award winner wasn't 100% sure she was doing the right thing. "People in the pews thought that they were tears of joy," she recalled to Biography (via Cheat Sheet) about her emotional walk down the aisle. "All I was thinking was, 'Here I go again, marrying an actor that's completely wrong for me.'" Luckily, her fears proved to be unfounded, and the newlyweds went on to have four children.
Eden Sher and Nick Cron-Devico
It might seem hard to believe to anyone who watched Eden Sher play the permanently enthusiastic middle child Sue Heck on "The Middle" for nine seasons. But the actor has evolved not only into a married woman, but also a mom of twins!
Sher got hitched in 2020 to Nick Cron-Devico, a screenwriter whose credits include "Robot Chicken," during the pandemic at a socially distant ceremony held in their very own backyard. "Quite a day," she captioned (via Swooon) an Instagram snap of the happy occasion in something of an understatement. Sher, who three years later launched a one-woman show, "I Was On A Sitcom," detailing her time on the ABC hit, has often taken to the same social media platform to share her love for her other half.
"The f***ing best dad and best partner, without whom everyone in my house would starve," is how she described Cron-Devico in an Instagram post celebrating his birthday in 2024, adding, "Did you know that it's possible to grow up with a present emotionally available dad who loves you unconditionally and is generally a wonderful person? I didn't realize that was a thing but jealous of our kids' future lack of father issues!" Indeed, by that point Sher and Cron-DeVico had been parents to twin daughters for three years. And in 2025, the former excitedly revealed to her followers that they were adding to their family unit.
Charlie McDermott and Sara Rejaie
As with his on-screen sister, it's difficult to imagine Charlie McDermott as a married man. After all, he spent nine seasons on "The Middle" playing Axl Heck, the oldest yet arguably most immature sibling who seemed as resistant to putting on a shirt as he was to doing chores. However, he's now been a married man for nearly a decade.
In 2017, McDermott, who's since switched his focus from acting to music as a folksy singer-songwriter, said "I do" to Sara Rejaie. Unlike most of his former castmates, the Pennsylvania native prefers to keep his personal life on the down-low. You won't find many loved-up snaps on their social media profiles, either. However, the pair have often worked together, including on several videos for McDermott's music career and on Eden Sher's stage show, "I Was On A Sitcom."
In an interview with Fest, McDermott discussed how pleased, and how proud, he was of his wife's co-directorial contributions to the latter. "At the beginning, having two sitcom actors writing about being on a sitcom — it went a little too deep. So Sara, who has never been on a sitcom, would say to us at times this part means nothing to me. It's meaningful for you guys but it's missing the mark and I think this helped us balance the tone really well."
Beau Wirick and Daniela Bobadilla
You get two stars of "The Middle" for the price of one here, and loyal viewers might remember that they had a brief romantic connection on the show, too. Beau Wirick, who played Axl's model student best friend Sean Donahue, and Daniela Bobadilla, who played Sue's college buddy Lexie Brooks, got together while shooting the ABC sitcom. And while their characters' first date proved to be their only, their real-life date ended up lasting ten hours.
"We drove for over an hour each way to Malibu, talk about a risk," Wirick later recalled on Instagram. "Lucky for me, she was and is the most fun person to hang out with." In 2018, just a year after first striking up a connection, the lovebirds got married, with Wirick's on-screen mother Jen Ray confirming the news excitedly on Instagram.
In 2023, Bobadilla and Wirick finally got the chance to replicate their spark on camera in "The Happy Camper," a rom-com TV movie in which the two leads fall in love while attempting to restore a classic travel trailer to its former glory. "It still doesn't feel real that we get to act together again but here we are! I can't wait to fall in love with you all over again," Bobadilla wrote on Instagram during its filming.
Chris Kattan and Maria Libri
Chris Kattan was only a regular for the first three seasons of "The Middle" as Bob Weaver, the slightly nervous salesman who befriends Frankie while working together at the Ehlert Motors showroom. And his first marriage was similarly brief. The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member got divorced from Sunshine Deia Tutt in 2009, just a year after they walked down the aisle.
Kattan later found love again with Maria Libri, who accepted his proposal in 2023 during a Wilco gig in the Windy City. "Maria and I fully accept each other for who we are," the funnyman told People shortly after putting a ring on it. "It's not just the things we have in common, we also embrace our quirks and differences — and we don't love each other in spite of them, we love each other because of them."
The couple first met in 2022 when Kattan was interviewed by Libri, who's since pivoted from journalism to screenwriting. She instantly knew that he was the one: "We were immediately comfortable with one another," she recalled. "Call it weird, mystical or magical, it's like we'd known each other in a past life."
Brock Ciarlelli and Kameron Tarlow
Brock Ciarlelli played one of the more memorable supporting characters on "The Middle." Brad Bottig was Sue's closeted high school boyfriend for several years before he found the courage to come out, with the pair going on to forge a hugely touching platonic friendship instead. In fact, Ciarlelli and Eden Sher are close friends in real life, as listeners to their rewatch podcast "Middling with Eden and Brock" will already be aware.
The sitcom favorite also has a long-time boyfriend, having dated Kameron Tarlow for eight years (at the time of writing), a producer whose credits include "The Pretenders," "Hot in Cleveland," and "Glamorous." And the pair aren't afraid to mix their personal and professional lives, with Ciarlelli also guesting as Geoffrey on "Glamorous."
In an interview with Instinct, Ciarlelli expressed how important it is to show positive representations of the LGBTQ community on screen: "I always like to frame it this way. The Trevor Project's motto is 'It gets better.' I want to show projects about what it looks like after it's gotten better. I want to put a spotlight on someone who came out, was accepted, they're living their life, they're in their power, they're in their own."
Galadriel Stineman and Kevin Joy
Galadriel Stineman played Cassidy Finch — the girl who seemed poised to tame Axl before they decide to call things off during their high school graduation year — for two seasons in "The Middle." In real life, however, she was already a married woman.
Yes, Stineman got hitched to Kevin Joy, a producer and actor who also popped up in three episodes of the ABC sitcom, in 2010 at a courthouse ceremony of which no photo evidence exists. Luckily, the couple was essentially able to relive the big day — and this time in front of the cameras — when they shared the screen in "Plus One at an Amish Wedding." "We don't have wedding pictures," Stineman said during a joint appearance on the "Hallmarkies Podcast" while referring to the TV movie shoot. "So this is our wedding picture now!"
The pair have also worked together on several other projects, including Hallmark original "Follow Your Heart" and UP Faith & Family drama "Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries." While promoting the former in an interview with AfterBuzz TV, they offered an insight into their home life they share with their two children. "I would say we're kinda old fashioned," Stineman said. "Don't get me wrong, we love technology and our TV and stuff but we do a lot of camping together." Joy chimed in, "We would spend weekends unplugged with the kids and it was amazing. You play board games. We started playing trains on the floor with our youngest son."
Brian Doyle-Murray and Christina Stauffer
Brian Doyle-Murray played Don Ehlert, the cantankerous, mean-spirited owner of the car showroom who made Frankie's work life a misery in the early years of "The Middle." Unsurprisingly, the character's wife ended up divorcing him. In real life, however, the veteran actor has been happily married for more than a quarter of a century.
Doyle-Murray, the brother of Hollywood star Bill Murray, walked down the aisle with Christina Stauffer in the summer of 2000. Stauffer has also built an impressive career of her own. Not only has she worked as a veterinarian at California's Studio City Animal Hospital, but she's also served as second unit/assistant director on several Hollywood productions including "Coyote Ugly," "Dante's Peak," and "Outbreak."
Although Doyle-Murray and Stauffer have an enduring marriage, the couple rarely appears together in public and keeps their marriage largely out of the spotlight.
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy
Renowned for her everlasting sense of glamour, Brooke Shields certainly played against type with her intermittent guest appearances on "The Middle," causing havoc in the Hecks' neighborhood as Rita, the loud and disorderly matriarch of the troublesome Glossner family. As it turns out, Shields' own romantic history also had a few unexpected turns
Brooke certainly made her second husband, Chris Henchy, sweat before the pair got together. In fact, wanting to play the field, she dumped him during their early courtship before realizing she'd made a grave mistake. In an interview with People, she recalled, "I was calling him all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day.'"
Luckily, Shields' perseverance eventually paid off, and in 2001, the pair walked down the aisle, much to her spokesperson's bewilderment. "She just went off and got married. I don't have much more information than that," they told ABC News. The couple went on to have two kids together, Grier and Rowan, and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2026. "Always have forgiveness in your heart, but make sure that you communicate about it," Shields told Us Weekly about the secret to their marriage.
Grace Bannon and Jeff Braine
Other than Sue Heck, obviously, Ruth was the most notable member of the "Wrestlerettes," the school wrestling team's decidedly less glamorous answer to cheerleaders. But like pom-pom-shaking co-star Eden Sher, Grace Bannon's real-life romantic story has had a particularly happy ending.
In 2024, the actor, whose credits also include "Grey's Anatomy," "Bones," and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," married Jeff Braine. Celebrating their anniversary a year later, Bannon captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps from the happy occasion, "So far, marriage is filled with moments like this: Sometimes you fall asleep before me with your glasses on, and I slide them off you without waking you up 'cause I don't want you to roll over and crush them."
Not to be outdone, Braine, the founder of improv comedy troupe Giant Improv, shared an equally heartfelt tribute on his own anniversary post, writing, "I'm still in love with you and even when the novelty of everything feeling new wears off, I'll keep remembering our vows and remembering the priority you and our marriage have."