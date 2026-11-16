Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson's relationship has had "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" fans on the edge of their seats for decades, but some scenes stand out. From the small moments of intimacy to the massive moments some fans have described as monumental, let's take a look at some of "Bensler's" most memorable scenes.

As one Bensler stan joked in a YouTube comment, the partners' "will-they-or-won't-they" storyline has been going for a very long time. "This slowburn is older than I am," they joked, and they weren't the only ones to say something along those lines. However, it all had to start somewhere, and many have pointed out that Christopher Meloni's character was clearly interested in Mariska Hargitay's from Season 1. In fact, in response to an official "Law & Order" "Benson and Stabler's Best Moments" video, one fan pointed to a simple look in the show's second episode as the start of it all. "The look ... and the rollercoaster never stopped," they gushed. Sure enough, another pointed to the exact same moment in the YouTube comment section of another video, writing, "Damn, he knew in episode TWO!"

Other fans have also cited that look as the first moment they realized Stabler was crushing on his partner. Taking to Reddit, one penned, "For me it was 'A Single Life,' Episode 2 or 3 from Season 1. Liv is putting some papers in the car and the camera cuts to El who is just staring at her after calling her a monkette. When she looks up, she notices him looking at her and goes 'What?'" Another agreed, writing, "Absolutely, you can see him getting this little bit of ... something, right then. Not full awareness, but he's definitely falling for her." And to think, that was just the second episode of a decades-long situationship ...