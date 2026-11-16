The Top 5 Elliot Stabler And Olivia Benson Moments That Law & Order: SVU Fans Will Never Forget
Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson's relationship has had "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" fans on the edge of their seats for decades, but some scenes stand out. From the small moments of intimacy to the massive moments some fans have described as monumental, let's take a look at some of "Bensler's" most memorable scenes.
As one Bensler stan joked in a YouTube comment, the partners' "will-they-or-won't-they" storyline has been going for a very long time. "This slowburn is older than I am," they joked, and they weren't the only ones to say something along those lines. However, it all had to start somewhere, and many have pointed out that Christopher Meloni's character was clearly interested in Mariska Hargitay's from Season 1. In fact, in response to an official "Law & Order" "Benson and Stabler's Best Moments" video, one fan pointed to a simple look in the show's second episode as the start of it all. "The look ... and the rollercoaster never stopped," they gushed. Sure enough, another pointed to the exact same moment in the YouTube comment section of another video, writing, "Damn, he knew in episode TWO!"
Other fans have also cited that look as the first moment they realized Stabler was crushing on his partner. Taking to Reddit, one penned, "For me it was 'A Single Life,' Episode 2 or 3 from Season 1. Liv is putting some papers in the car and the camera cuts to El who is just staring at her after calling her a monkette. When she looks up, she notices him looking at her and goes 'What?'" Another agreed, writing, "Absolutely, you can see him getting this little bit of ... something, right then. Not full awareness, but he's definitely falling for her." And to think, that was just the second episode of a decades-long situationship ...
The time Elliot Stabler got jealous of Olivia Benson's hook up
While many have said Elliot Stabler's "look" at Olivia Benson was one of the pair's most memorable moments from their slow burn, others have also said they loved seeing her partner get a touch of the green-eyed monster when she had other love interests. Such was the case in another Season 1 episode, when Benson hooked up with fellow detective Brian Cassidy (played by Dean Winter, who went on to be the Allstate Mayhem guy).
As seen in a clip from the Season 1 episode shared on YouTube (at the 2:20 mark in the video above), Stabler confronted Benson about seeing Cassidy. That was under the guise of it being against the rules to date colleagues, but fans say they saw through it. "Elliot being jealous and p***ed. Love it," one swooned. Someone else remarked that they had noticed Stabler's jealousy over Benson's baes throughout the show. That's not exactly an unpopular opinion; Redditors have also said he came across as jealous whenever she had a possible romance on the cards. In fact, some have used it to rubbish another theory about the relationship, which is that Benson and Stabler are like a brother-and-sister duo. "He was always so angry and jealous when she dated anybody and never even tried to hide it either," they said.
Well, while obsessive jealousy can be a red flag, it's worth noting that most fans of the show saw it as pretty funny. Of another episode, one viewer chimed on Reddit, "His jealousy is so hilarious."
Elliot and Olivia's first hug is a standout for many fans, too
Fast-forwarding several seasons, one moment that continues to stand out for many Bensler fans is the hug the detectives share in Season 9's "Paternity" (at the 2:44 mark in the YouTube video). We won't get into all the ins and outs of the episode (one Redditor has dubbed it "an insane episode"), but essentially, Olivia Benson drives Elliot Stabler's pregnant wife, Kathy Stabler, to the hospital, and the women have a car accident en route. Benson manages to save Kathy, and the baby is born safely, after which Elliot gives her a hug — and like we said, countless fans still talk about it years later.
Explaining why it was such a standout moment on Reddit, one fan mused, "I think the hug in 'Paternity' wins — it really felt like the only time they acknowledged their 'thing' at the same time. Heartbreaking cause it was also saying goodbye to their chance." Over on YouTube, there were very similar sentiments. Of Benson's expression, one fan wrote, "The way she closes her eyes and they flutter is like she's trying to make sure she remembers that hug for the rest of her life." Another was equally as moved, writing, "The hug in 'Paternity' is my favorite moment in the entire series."
It's worth noting that fans aren't the only ones who've spoken about "Paternity" stirring up a bunch of emotions in them. Long after the episode aired, Christopher Meloni became teary-eyed talking about why it was so important to him to incorporate a hug into the scene (even though it hadn't initially been in the script). "I said, this is the first ... this is the only legitimate opportunity we'll have to have physical contact," he recalled (via X). Well, that decision certainly paid off, because fans still love it today.
Fans loved it when Olivia and Elliot pretended to be a couple
The world loves a fake romance plot in general, and couple that with one of the best-known slow-burn romances on TV? We're not surprised fans couldn't get enough of the Season 12 episode "Bombshell," which saw Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler pretend to be a married couple so they could get inside a swingers club.
In addition to walking into the club holding hands, Stabler also introduced Benson as his wife, which fans aren't over more than a decade later. "Elliot was so proud to introduce his Livy Love as his wife," wrote one Redditor, heart-eye emojis in tow. Another agreed on that, replying, "One of the best episodes ever! Liv in that dress OMG!" For those who missed it, Mariska Hargitay's character donned a strapless leopard print dress, and we concur. The same Redditor also went on to note that it was one of the episodes that made it clear there were a lot of feelings between the detectives. "Their chemistry was off the charts in that episode and there was NO doubt that there's no damn platonic relationship between them," they wrote.
Fans were just as passionate about it on YouTube, one gushing, "The fact that Elliot never let go of Olivia's hand until the very end." Others were more focused on how good they looked as a couple, one writing, "They NEED to put them together already." Unfortunately, the slow burn would continue to burn extra slow in the seasons to come.
Bensler's almost-kiss in Episode 600 was one for the books
As fans of "Law & Order: SVU" will be well aware, Christopher Meloni left the show in Season 12, which ended in 2011. However, he's made a several returns from Season 22 onwards. In Season 24, he appeared in "Blood Out," which saw Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson come the closest they ever had to kissing. Unfortunately for those who believed they'd finally see a smooch, though, Benson cut things short, telling Stabler, "I want to, but I can't" (via YouTube).
[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6t-zFEy0764&t=1m17s]
Of course, the fact that Benson and Stabler didn't kiss did cause some frustration, with many joking that it was time to get it over with already. However, some of the show's diehard fans believed it was for the best, one commenting, "This scene has more generational weight than the entire Netflix catalog." Another particularly impassioned commenter pointed out, "Everyone talks about they didn't kiss but no one is talking about how important this scene is ... they both went there they went there!!!! Y'all not understanding how major this scene was."
Others still were simply thrilled to see that the show's writers weren't entirely opposed to revisiting the idea. "I know a lot of people are upset with how long it's taking; but honestly we've waited longer and I applaud the writers for taking such a realistic approach to it," one fan said. For what it's worth, Mariska Hargitay actually confirmed to Variety that the script did have a kiss in it, and even said both she and Meloni had been game for it. However, the show's creator, Dick Wolf, vetoed the storyline. "It's his show and he didn't want that," she said. Still, she didn't rule out further tension, so long as it was "right and truthful for both characters." We can hope!