What Bill And Melinda Gates' Separation Agreement Shows About Their Relationship

On May 3, tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates made an announcement regarding his personal life that many people were surely not expecting. The super-billionaire took to Twitter to reveal that he and his wife, Melinda Gates, are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

In his tweet, he explained, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage." He added that while they still have every intention of working together when it comes to their foundation and "continue to share a belief" in the "mission" that they both strive toward, they "no longer believe [that they] can grow together as a couple in this next phase of [their] lives."

The announcement regarding the Gates' split was followed by the news that Bill had hired a 97-year-old lawyer (who isn't a divorce lawyer, BTW, and lost a fortune when his own marriage ended). The public also learned that Bill and Melinda didn't sign a prenup when they tied the knot. While that could cause some serious issues when it comes to other big break-ups, this now-former couple did sign a separation agreement which apparently shows something significant about their relationship.