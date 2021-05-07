What Is Bill Gates' Actual Connection To Planned Parenthood?

As one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates has been subject to many rumors and a whole lot of speculation since he co-founded Microsoft alongside Paul Allen in 1975. The businessman's life has been a source of intrigue for many, no more so than after he announced on May 3 that he was splitting from his wife, Melinda Gates. The two were married for 27 years and share three children together.

Since they made the announcement in a joint statement posted to his Twitter account, there's been much speculation about what really went on between the now former couple. One particularly strange titbit that raised eyebrows was the news that, every year, Bill would spend a weekend with his former girlfriend and business partner Ann Winblad, which Melinda is reported to have approved of (via Daily Mail).

Other reports have claimed things turned nasty between Bill and Melinda and their family. A TMZ source alleged that there's "a considerable amount of acrimony associated with the split" and claimed that Bill's family have been "furious" with him, supposedly taking Melinda's side in their apparently not so friendly breakup.

But amid all this speculation about his private life, one rumor that's hounded the tech connoisseur for years is his apparent connection to Planned Parenthood. But what's the truth? Read on to find out.