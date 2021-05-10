Allison Janney Gets Cryptic When Asked About Mom's Cancellation

"Mom" fans were left devastated in February when it was announced that the CBS sitcom starring Allison Janney would be ending after its eighth season. The show's executive producers — Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay — confirmed the news in a statement, in which they shared (via Entertainment Tonight) they took "great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives" and added they were "forever grateful to [their] brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with [them]."

The executive producers and CBS have seemingly stayed quiet about the exact reason "Mom" came to an end, though plenty of fans have speculated about why the much-loved sitcom called time on new episodes. The news came around six months after Anna Faris left the show "to pursue new opportunities," according to her statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight, which meant Janney spent the final season as the sole lead.

Speaking about the cancellation on Instagram in February, Janney wrote, "Getting to be part of 'MOM' these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life."

But why exactly did "Mom" end and what's the actor saying about it all? Read on to find out what Janney just revealed.