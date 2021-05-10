Allison Janney Gets Cryptic When Asked About Mom's Cancellation
"Mom" fans were left devastated in February when it was announced that the CBS sitcom starring Allison Janney would be ending after its eighth season. The show's executive producers — Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay — confirmed the news in a statement, in which they shared (via Entertainment Tonight) they took "great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives" and added they were "forever grateful to [their] brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with [them]."
The executive producers and CBS have seemingly stayed quiet about the exact reason "Mom" came to an end, though plenty of fans have speculated about why the much-loved sitcom called time on new episodes. The news came around six months after Anna Faris left the show "to pursue new opportunities," according to her statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight, which meant Janney spent the final season as the sole lead.
Speaking about the cancellation on Instagram in February, Janney wrote, "Getting to be part of 'MOM' these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life."
But why exactly did "Mom" end and what's the actor saying about it all? Read on to find out what Janney just revealed.
Allison Janney has 'theories' about Mom's cancellation
Allison Janney was asked about "Mom" ending during an appearance on "CBS This Morning" on May 9, where she admitted she has some ideas about what really happened. When asked by correspondent Tracy Smith if it was "a bit of a shock," the actor replied with a laugh, "Yeah, it was a shock. I have my own theories, but I've been told not to express them. But listen, eight years is a great long run for a show."
Though she didn't elaborate on what those "theories" are, this isn't the first time Janney has speculated about "Mom's" cancellation and what was really behind it. Appearing on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" in March, Janney said when asked about the show being canceled, "There are so many reasons behind that, most of them probably money."
Janney also admitted she wished the show could have run for another season so the writers could have had more time to "ramp up to the ending." She added, "We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would hear. We thought, 'Surely they're going to want more 'Mom,'" admitting, "they decided not."
Whatever really happened behind the scenes, we have no doubt Allison Janney still has even more big things to come in her already seriously impressive career.