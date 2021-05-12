The Real Reason Grimes Was Hospitalized After SNL

Grimes took to Instagram on May 11 to share photos from her "Saturday Night Live" stint and revealed she didn't post them earlier because she'd experienced a "scary" incident. "I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which [to be honest] was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy," she wrote in the caption.

Grimes didn't share what triggered her panic attack, but appeared to suggest she was doing better as she praised "SNL" musical guest Miley Cyrus and the host, her boyfriend, Elon Musk. "Wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach [and] so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it," she wrote.

Grimes shared the news alongside two photos taken backstage as they filmed the May 8 episode. The star stood alongside Cyrus and rocked her Princess Peach costume. In the first, the former "The Voice" coach closed her eyes, smiled and flashed a peace sign, while Grimes blew a kiss. In the second snap, both had their eyes open as Grimes adopted Cyrus' pose.

We're just happy to see Grimes appears to be doing much better following her scary moment.