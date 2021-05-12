The Real Reason Bill And Melinda Gates Grew Apart

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates rattled the airwaves after he and his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, announced they were divorcing on May 3. Although they've famously tried to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, they said they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple," in a joint statement shared via Twitter.

Despite presenting a united front with their several philanthropic efforts, including their work with their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, it appears their relationship was quite different behind the scenes.

"He could have treated Melinda better," a source said of the tech genius in People's May 12 issue. "He's not a saint, but there isn't one thing that created the final split. It goes deeper than that."

"It's many years of differing views of the world, the foundation, and of life in general, and those things piling up," the insider continued. "They are older and each personally looked at life and asked, 'Is there more out there than what I have?'" Keep scrolling for more details about what caused the Gates to grow apart.