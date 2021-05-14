What's Really Going On With The Simon Guobadia Cheating Rumors?
If you're not caught up on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" news, Porsha Williams is engaged to show "friend" Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband, Simon. The engagement clearly took the Bravo world by storm, since Falynn and Simon's divorce was fresh and fans had barely caught a glimpse of him on "RHOA."
After digesting the bombshell, Falynn opened up about her ex-husband finding love again and it seems she's taking the high road. "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," Falynn said on May 11, per People. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."
Fans weren't the only ones caught totally off guard about the situation. Former "RHOA" cast member NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the engagement. "Reading is fundamental," she wrote. "I posted a comment and didn't really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don't know any details." She later clarified her comment and thought Porsha was back on with ex Dennis McKinley. NeNe also thought Simon and Porsha's mom Diane T. Williams were an item. Talk about drama!
As this situation is evolving, there is sure to be more drama to come. Simon is now reportedly in hot water over cheating rumors. Keep reading for more details.
Simon Guobadia puts the cheating rumors to rest
Simon Guobadia has no interest in entertaining cheating rumors, so much so that he wants to pay anyone who can show proof he cheated on his fiance Porsha Williams or estranged wife Falynn Guobadia, according to Page Six.
A woman named Jessica Harris claimed she had a relationship with Simon, but he took to Instagram to shut down any cheating rumors. "Let's have some fun," he began. "If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you."
"In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé Porsha," he continued. "I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let's get to some facts. Btw, I keep very meticulous record (receipts) of my life." He's clearly not messing around!
According to Page Six, Simon's post comes just after Jessica appeared on "Baller Report" to discuss their rumored romance. She allegedly met Simon at Atlanta's Red Martini nightclub on March 30 where she claims Simon told her he was divorced from Falynn and they "pursued a relationship." Jessica said they were speaking "as recently as May 9" and he was "texting and calling" Jessica "every day." Jessica claimed, "I had no idea that he was talking to Porsha."
It sounds like Simon needs to talk with Porsha!