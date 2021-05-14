What's Really Going On With The Simon Guobadia Cheating Rumors?

If you're not caught up on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" news, Porsha Williams is engaged to show "friend" Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband, Simon. The engagement clearly took the Bravo world by storm, since Falynn and Simon's divorce was fresh and fans had barely caught a glimpse of him on "RHOA."

After digesting the bombshell, Falynn opened up about her ex-husband finding love again and it seems she's taking the high road. "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," Falynn said on May 11, per People. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Fans weren't the only ones caught totally off guard about the situation. Former "RHOA" cast member NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the engagement. "Reading is fundamental," she wrote. "I posted a comment and didn't really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don't know any details." She later clarified her comment and thought Porsha was back on with ex Dennis McKinley. NeNe also thought Simon and Porsha's mom Diane T. Williams were an item. Talk about drama!

As this situation is evolving, there is sure to be more drama to come. Simon is now reportedly in hot water over cheating rumors. Keep reading for more details.