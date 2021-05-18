The Real Reason John Mulaney's Wife Went To Rehab

Comedian John Mulaney and his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, have been through a lot these past couple of months. Back in December 2020, Mulaney checked into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and cocaine addiction, according to Page Six. Despite previously sharing he became sober at age 23, "His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic," a source told the outlet at the time. "He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab."

Mulaney completed his 60-day program in February 2021, and per Vulture, he required continued care at an outpatient sober facility. Although fans thought he was getting on his feet in May when he announced he would be performing at five back-to-back standup shows at New York City's City Winery, he raised concern again following the news of his divorce from his wife of six years.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler told Page Six through her spokesperson. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." While their split may come as a shock, it appears his addiction may have taken a toll on his marriage, and according to another report from Page Six, his wife also attended rehab for reasons related to the comedian's struggles. Keep scrolling for more details about why Tender entered rehab.