What Chris Rock Advised John Mulaney To Do Amid His Divorce

Chris Rock revealed the jokey advice he gave John Mulaney in the wake of his split with Marie Tendler when got candid during a May 18 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." He spoke about his own divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock.

Rock said he saw Mulaney "the other night" and noted he's "working on new stuff, Mulaney's getting divorced." Rock then showed off just how good of a friend he is to him as he quipped, "This is how much money I lost in my divorce, I recommended my ex-wife's divorce lawyer. I was like 'You should get this guy, he'll get you your money.'"

Fallon joked, "That's a friend! God dang," before Rock continued, "This guy is good, because I walked out with nothing. I couldn't even afford the tickets tonight! You think I'm joking, but I really did." Rock and Compton-Rock were legally married for a decade. People reported their divorce was finalized in August 2016.

Rock previously revealed he actually opened at least one of Mulaney's shows when he performed stand up gigs around New York City, as well as working with Dave Chappelle. "I did some spots when they opened up. I did a couple of things with [Chapelle]. I was with Mulaney last night. I opened for him last night," he said during a May 13 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," adding that the shows "went really good. It was really good."



If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).