Blake Shelton Reveals His And Gwen Stefani's First Dance Song

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear to be in full swing of wedding planning and the unlikely couple haven't been shy about sharing a few details about their big day since they confirmed their engagement in October 2020. The betrothed couple shared the news with fans on social media by posting the same photo of them kissing in a chapel as Stefani proudly showed off her ring.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!" the country superstar captioned his Instagram post, while the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker wrote alongside her version of the photo on her own Instagram account, "@blakeshelton yes please! gx" alongside a ring and prayer hands emoji.

Shelton and Stefani have shared a couple of titbits about their big day since, with the latter revealing that they were "keeping it very simple" when asked about Adam Levine potentially performing at the ceremony. Stefani claimed during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in April that there won't be too many musicians on the guest list, noting, "It'll be, like, my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that though. It's going to be fun. We're going to make it really fun."

But while musicians may be kept to a minimum, it sounds like music won't. Read on to find out what Shelton just said about his and Stefani's first dance.