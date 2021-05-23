Twitter Is Buzzing About The Billboard Awards' DaBaby And Post Malone Mix-Up

Rapper DaBaby won Top Rap Song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for "Rockstar," but when he walked up to the stage to accept his trophy, fans noticed something was a bit off. Instead of playing his song, the show played Post Malone's "Rockstar." Oops.

DaBaby seemed to notice the mix-up and addressed it before diving into his acceptance speech by saying, "It's me, it's me. I'll live with that," while pointing at his award, according to Access. Fans were also quick to comment on the error. "I'm sorry... was that a mistake? DaBaby won for rockstar and when he came up they played rockstar by posty I am in tears," one fan tweeted. Another shared the same sentiment, writing, "I'm surprised DaBaby ain't started swingin after they played post malone Rockstar cause ain't no way that was a accident" with a laughing emoji.

DabBay didn't seem to mind the mistake, and was in high spirits as he asked his fans how he looked while holding his new award during his acceptance speech, per Billboard. He also reminded fans how thankful he is for them and his success. "It's nothing short of a blessing," he said. "If y'all don't press play, the music don't get heard."