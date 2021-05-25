Is Ben Affleck Wearing An Old Gift From Jennifer Lopez?

The eyes of the world have been very much on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ever since the former couple seemingly reconciled following Lopez's highly publicized split from Alex Rodriguez. Rumors began to swirl that the two — infamously known as Bennifer in the early 2000s — had started hanging out again in late April, and it was quickly claimed that Lopez and Affleck's apparently platonic friendship was in fact something supposedly a little more romantic.

On May 11, Page Six reported they visited Montana together. The site claimed it was the "perfect backdrop for a romantic trip," while plenty of sources have been dishing on their supposed reconciliation. According to a People insider, Lopez and Affleck have been in touch every day since the trip and the former "seems very happy and excited about her future."

While their relationship has been all over the gossip columns, they don't appear to have actually spoken out directly about what's going on. Why? Well, a source alleged to Us Weekly that there's supposedly "still some discussing to do before they officially go public" because "they don't want to jinx anything." They added it could be a couple of months before they make things Instagram official or hold hands in public.

But while it could be a few more weeks until we get anything more official, Affleck may just have let an accessory do all the talking. Scroll on for what an eagle-eyed Bennifer follower just noticed.