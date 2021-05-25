The Lavish Party Favors Scott Disick Gave Guests At His Birthday Party

If there's one thing the Kardashians know how to do, it's throw a party. The famous reality family isn't one to shy away from showing off their lavish lifestyle, from flaunting their diamonds to renting private islands to spoiling their kids with the latest designer merch. As the family came together to celebrate Scott Disick's 38th birthday, the reality star pulled all the stops to ensure his guests got the A-list treatment and it's all anyone can talk about.

Kourtney Kardashian made an appearance that surprised fans after rumors Kourtney and Scott haven't seen eye-to-eye on the reality star's new relationship with Travis Barker. The POOSH owner gave an inside look at the churro maker featured at the festivities via Instagram Stories, and revealed pop singer Sia was also in attendance.

Sister Kim Kardashian gave a deeper look inside the party, showing off a giant display of balloons that read "Happy Birthday Lord" and food trucks available for the backyard party, yet it was the party favors Kim showed off that really got fans talking.