RHONJ's Danielle Staub Has Something To Say About The Manzos

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Danielle Staub is sharing her two cents about the Manzos recent legal drama. For those who don't know, blood sisters Caroline and Dina Manzo, who married brothers Tommy and Albert Manzo, have been at odds for years, especially since Dina's ongoing case against ex-husband Tommy.

Dina and her ex officially divorced in 2016, but Dina began dating her current husband, David Cantin, in 2015. That year, David was attacked after Tommy allegedly hired members of the Lucchese crime family to rough him up. Then, in 2017, the year David and Dina wed, they were victims of a home invasion where they were zip-tied together as thieves rummaged through their home.

As of late, Tommy has been arrested on robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and stalking charges, in addition to federal charges for allegedly hiring the Lucchese crime family, per Page Six, and even now Caroline seems to have her in-law's back over her bloodline. According to the outlet, Caroline has written several letters vouching for Tommy's character to help him with his case.

Fans are taken aback by Caroline's recent actions and so is Danielle. "So let me get this [straight]! @CarolineManzo @dinamanzo we're trying to take down @daniellestaub for her past behavior but Caroline is condoning her in-law beating the s**t out of her sister? #RHONJ," one person tweeted referring to old "RHONJ" drama and the new allegations. Keep scrolling to see what Danielle had to say about the tweet and more.