25% Of People Think This Bachelorette Shouldn't Have Been Cast
ABC's long-running "The Bachelorette" first debuted in 2003 as "The Bachelor" runner-up Trista Rehn looked for love after being cast aside by Alex Michel. Since then, more than a dozen additional ladies have passed out roses to suitors of all types, hoping to find their Mr. Right. However, some of ABC's picks have been far more popular than others.
Over the years, a few "Bachelorette" stars have ended up married to their final pick, and some engagements lasted long beyond the airing of the finale. Desiree Hartsock found lasting love with her guy, Chris Siegfried. And JoJo Fletcher is still with her winning man, Jordan Rodgers, though they faced wedding rescheduling issues thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Ashley Hebert found love with J.P. Rosenbaum, though after seven years of marriage and two kids, they divorced.
Nicki Swift conducted a survey of nearly 600 people, asking which star of "The Bachelorette" they felt should never have handed out roses at all. There was a definitive pick when people asked which lady should never have been "The Bachelorette," and Bachelor Nation might be a little surprised by the results.
Becca Kufrin's 'Bachelorette' run wasn't necessarily remembered fondly
Season 14 "The Bachelorette" star Becca Kufrin received nearly 25% of the votes in Nicki Swift's 583-person survey. She got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. during his run as "The Bachelor," but they split before the finale aired. Becca headlined her own season and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen; Becca and Garrett split two years later.
The survey runner-up was Andi Dorfman of Season 10, with 20% of the votes. Andi got engaged to Josh Murray in her season's finale, but the two split months later, per People. And Emily Maynard, who got engaged to Brad Womack during his second season and had a short-lived engagement to Jef Holm after her own journey, received nearly 16.5% of the votes. Former "Bachelorette" stars Meredith Phillips and DeAnna Pappas, meanwhile, tied with 13.38% each. Jen Schefft received the fewest votes in the Nicki Swift survey, with 12.35% feeling she shouldn't have been "The Bachelorette."
Becca's experience on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" was unique, to say the least. Arie called off their engagement with the cameras rolling, after initially proposing to her on the show. Later, Becca's ex-fiance Garrett faced backlash for reportedly liking Instagram posts mocking Parkland students and posting a pro-police Instagram photo in June 2020. Becca later said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast (via Vulture), "What he posted ... I don't align with and I don't agree with," and some fans speculated that differing political views had a role in the couple's breakup.