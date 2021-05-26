25% Of People Think This Bachelorette Shouldn't Have Been Cast

ABC's long-running "The Bachelorette" first debuted in 2003 as "The Bachelor" runner-up Trista Rehn looked for love after being cast aside by Alex Michel. Since then, more than a dozen additional ladies have passed out roses to suitors of all types, hoping to find their Mr. Right. However, some of ABC's picks have been far more popular than others.

Over the years, a few "Bachelorette" stars have ended up married to their final pick, and some engagements lasted long beyond the airing of the finale. Desiree Hartsock found lasting love with her guy, Chris Siegfried. And JoJo Fletcher is still with her winning man, Jordan Rodgers, though they faced wedding rescheduling issues thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Ashley Hebert found love with J.P. Rosenbaum, though after seven years of marriage and two kids, they divorced.

Nicki Swift conducted a survey of nearly 600 people, asking which star of "The Bachelorette" they felt should never have handed out roses at all. There was a definitive pick when people asked which lady should never have been "The Bachelorette," and Bachelor Nation might be a little surprised by the results.