Who Are Bella Thorne's Sisters?

With "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" coming to an end, everyone wants to know what famous family to watch next. For a while, there were rumors that TikTok star Addison Rae and her fam would step up and replace the Kardashians. People seemed to think this was the case, primarily because of the amount of time Kourtney started spending with Addison, which was kind of weird considering that Addison is about 20 years younger than Kourtney.

Anyway, as far as we can tell, Addison and co will not be the subject of the next generation-defining reality TV show, but that leaves a void. So, who is going to replace the first family of television? Rumor has it, the next big reality TV family will be Bella Thorne and her sisters. A source told Page Six in May 2021 that Ryan Seacrest (creator and an executive producer of "KUWTK”) was "courting" Thorne and her sisters to be the subjects of the next big reality show.

We all know Bella Thorne, but what do we know about her siblings? Read on below to get the inside scoop.