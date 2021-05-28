Demi Lovato's New Mullet Is Turning Heads

Demi Lovato has been through a lot of changes lately. Or, to be more specific, they're making choices that are allowing them to come into themselves and be who they have always truly been. For instance, in an effort to regain control of their life, Lovato has embarked on a new show and is celebrating their changing body. On top of that, the popular pop star has opened up about their sexuality and come out as non-binary. *Cheers enthusiastically!*

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be," Lovato told their fans in a tweet on May 19. The star then added a personal note, writing, "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you ... you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between."

Because of that, fans have also seen how Lovato plays with their style, which is apparently why the star had debuted a new mullet. Yes, a mullet! Although, it turns out that you may want to call it something else for a very good reason. Read on to find out why and to see how the star looks with the new 'do.