This Country Censored BTS And The Parts Of The Friends Reunion Special. Here's Why

It's finally happened: On May 27, the much-anticipated six-part "Friends" reunion special aired on HBO Max, nearly 14 years after the successful and much-hallowed sitcom went off the air in 2004. The show itself, which veered from the traditionally scripted fare that the series usually provided, featured a number of special appearances and guests, including cameos by the iconic Lady Gaga and the global K-pop phenom BTS. And while the "Friends" reunion might have received mixed critical reviews but a generally warm reception from fans and viewers, it seems that one of the world's biggest countries didn't necessarily ... take it the same way. In fact, the nation-in-question, China, edited and censored segments of the special outright, leading to a backlash among denizens of "Friends" fans, per Variety.

So what did Chinese streaming platforms — and to project, possibly the Chinese government — find so problematic about the "Friends" reunion? And what are people saying about the absence of whole segments, some of which include some of the biggest guest-liners HBO had to offer? Keep on scrolling to find out more about the situation with "Friends" in China.