This Celebrity's Social Media Annoys Fans The Most
Just because an A-lister has millions of followers doesn't mean that their social game is flawless. In fact, some of the stars with the biggest online followings also manage to irk the most people. In a 2021 survey, Nicki Swift asked 637 adults across the U.S. which celebrity's social media feed annoys them the absolute most — and the results might just surprise you.
Some celebs have made huge, cringe-worthy mistakes online — and some of those stars made this list. Then again, there are plenty of social media stars who need to realize they're not famous anymore, and they would all make perfect candidates for this list — but they didn't make the cut. In fact, the majority of the stars in our poll actually rank pretty high in Hollywood — and our readers are bothered by them the most.
Here are the celebrities whose social presence actually annoys fans the most, according to our poll.
Which celeb annoys fans the most with their social presence?
Kim Kardashian has hit a lot of major milestones in recent months, both good and bad. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is ending, she officially filed for divorce from Kanye West, potentially found new love with Maluma, and in April, she joined the billionaire's club. All through the ups and downs, she's continued posting updates to Instagram (of course) — and it seems that folks may have finally had enough of keeping up with Kim (and her family). According to our survey, Kim Kardashian is the No. 1 celeb whose social media presence fans find most annoying (she got 32.5% of the vote), followed by ex-hubby Kanye West, who got 22.61% of the vote.
In third place was Chrissy Teigen with 16.17%, which is not surprising when you consider the fact that Teigen once severely cyberbullied Courtney Stodden on the platform.
Rounding out the top six were Gwyneth Paltrow, with 14.13% (some have turned against the actor due to her unrelatable Goop line); Paris Hilton (who has made a career of staying in the spotlight) with 9.89%; and Charlie Sheen (whose social media posts once made headlines), who only garnered 4.71% of the vote.