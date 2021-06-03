Brielle Biermann Reveals Her Extreme Weight Loss

Reality TV star Brielle Biermann is apparently feeling "bikini ready" for the summer. The former "Don't Be Tardy" star showed off her extreme weight loss on her Instagram with a series of bikini photos at the beach, and of course, in front of the mirror.

Brielle flaunted her new look, first with a video of her slowly walking into the ocean on a beach in Saint Augustine, Fla., where she appears to be on vacation. She then worked more angles in another post in the same tiny bikini, with the flirty caption, "your man said i was the only fish he sees." Of course, Brielle's fans took to the comments of each post with their reactions to her new look, writing things like "snatched" and "absolutely stunning," along with a ton of fire and heart-eyes emojis.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star probably noticed the feedback and posted another bikini photo, this time a mirror selfie, to acknowledge the comments and explain how she lost weight. She captioned the photo, "everyone's asking how i lost weight.. secrets out!" Brielle then credited her weight loss to a diet product and used the moment as an opportunity to promote it. She continued, "so thankful my daily Modere trim got me bikini ready for the summer! use my code: '7933522' to get yours for $10 off."

Whether her weight loss was truly from the product or if it was a shameless plug to get a kickback, Brielle apparently doesn't mind showing off her slimmed-down body.