What Owen Wilson Just Revealed About Wedding Crashers 2

Fans of 2005's hit movie "Wedding Crashers" are one hint closer to getting a long-awaited sequel. The Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn-led comedy premiered in the summer of 2005, and made a whopping $200 million, according to Yahoo Entertainment. The outlet notes "Wedding Crashers" made history as the highest-grossing R-rated comedy in movie history.

"Just recently, we've been more seriously discussing a sequel to 'Crashers'," said lead actor Vince Vaughn told Yahoo Entertainment back in November 2020. The comment set fire to rumors a sequel was in the works, but as Vaughn mentions, the film's writers were waiting on a storyline. "There was an idea that was a good idea ... for the first time, there's kind of an original thought," he continued. "So that was the last issue. We had a lot of fun [making the first one], and I think it's always great if you can go make a movie with people that you like and have a good time doing that."

According to Production Weekly (via Yahoo), the cast of "Wedding Crashers" may already be back together again. The outlet reported "Wedding Crashers 2" plans to begin filming in August of 2021 on the island of Puerto Rico. According to Yahoo, the comedy sequel will be made for HBO Max.

Wilson stepped in to add to the "Wedding Crashers 2" speculation, confirming the possibility of filming in August. Here's what else we know.