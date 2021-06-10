How Harry And Meghan Want To Keep The Peace With The Royal Family
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child into the world on June 4, the media seemingly picked up where they left off following the hubbub of the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn son, Archie: by focusing on the rift between the couple and the rest of the British royal family. Reports following the birth of daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — who was named after both Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II, who is known among those close to her by the nickname "Lilibet" — zeroed in on the ripple effect on the Windsor clan, rather than the joyous occasion itself.
Stories ranged from the purported uproar over their choice in their daughter's name to different accounts as to how they informed Elizabeth of the decision. But now, according to a June report by US Magazine, it looks like Harry and Meghan are attempting to bridge the divide between both parties in the wake of Lili's birth.
So what's the story behind it all? Has Lili's birth become a sort of salvo for the royal family in the wake of Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March? And is it possible that the relationship between the state-side Sussexes and the rest of the royal brood is finally on the up and up? Read on after the jump to find out more.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their best to broker peace with the royal family
According to an exclusive with US Magazine, insiders who spoke to the magazine under the promise of anonymity in June seemingly confirmed that while things between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the Windsors aren't completely on the mend, they're certainly heading in that direction. "It's no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals," one unnamed source close to the royal court disclosed to the publication. "All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they're trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace."
Per US, In Touch Weekly reported that Queen Elizabeth II was the first to hear the news of the birth of her great-granddaughter, a rumor which US also corroborated. Speaking with In Touch, another insider confirmed with the magazine that "the queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth," as well as one of the first – if not the first overall — to receive photos of Lilibet.
"She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again," the source later added (via In Touch). So perhaps the so-called royal rift is a bit overblown.