How Harry And Meghan Want To Keep The Peace With The Royal Family

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child into the world on June 4, the media seemingly picked up where they left off following the hubbub of the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn son, Archie: by focusing on the rift between the couple and the rest of the British royal family. Reports following the birth of daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — who was named after both Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II, who is known among those close to her by the nickname "Lilibet" — zeroed in on the ripple effect on the Windsor clan, rather than the joyous occasion itself.

Stories ranged from the purported uproar over their choice in their daughter's name to different accounts as to how they informed Elizabeth of the decision. But now, according to a June report by US Magazine, it looks like Harry and Meghan are attempting to bridge the divide between both parties in the wake of Lili's birth.

So what's the story behind it all? Has Lili's birth become a sort of salvo for the royal family in the wake of Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March? And is it possible that the relationship between the state-side Sussexes and the rest of the royal brood is finally on the up and up? Read on after the jump to find out more.