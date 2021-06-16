RHONY's Heather Thompson Has A Message For Eboni K. Williams After Tense Dispute

Things got heated between "Real Housewives of New York" stars Heather Thompson and Eboni K. Williams following the veteran's return and abrupt departure from the show. Fans of the series saw the racially charged tension between the women and their newest cast member, but it looks like things were tense off-screen as well, following a telling and now-deleted Instagram exchange between Heather and a fan.

"Eboni needs to go. She doesn't fit and she's a race-baiter," one person commented on a post where Heather accused the lawyer of "negative campaigning" amid her feud with Eboni's pal, Leah McSweeney. "I have to agree with you. Hers is not a class I want to take," Heather replied.

However, Heather addressed the comment on the June 15 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," telling Andy Cohen, "It was a total mistake. It was a comment moving too quickly responding to one Instagram comment. We responded to the wrong one. Agreed. Didn't even really make sense if you read it because I'm not taking that class. It was supposed to be commenting on something else," she explained. "It was an error that we immediately deleted and fixed and it is not my sentiment. ... We did speak at length and I did apologize for her thinking that or that error."

More to come ...