What Chrissy Teigen's Team Just Claimed About Michael Costello's Bullying Accusations

Chrissy Teigen has been in hot water in recent months following several allegations of online bullying. Plus, she's taken the heat for various resurfaced old tweets to Courtney Stodden and then messages to Lindsay Lohan.

The model apologized for her previous actions in a lengthy Medium post on June 14, writing, "not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does," she wrote, calling her words, "meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor."

"The truth is, I'm no longer the person who wrote those horrible things," she continued, "Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."

However, shortly after her apology, designer Michael Costello took to Instagram, claiming he was cyberbullied by the cookbook author too. But Teigen's team quickly called his allegations false and pointed out inaccuracies in his screenshot evidence. Keep scrolling for more details.