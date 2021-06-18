Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Michael Costello With Screenshots Of Her Own

The drama between Chrissy Teigen and Michael Costello just got even deeper.

On June 18, a representative for the "Project Runway" alum responded to Teigen's claims that the screenshots he shared on his now-private Instagram account of alleged cyberbullying by the mother of two were doctored. "The fact that Chrissy Teigen's team is desperately trying to prove the DM's are fake and attempts to discredit Michael Costello ... confirms that she remains the same bully..." the rep said in a statement obtained by Nicki Swift. The statement also said Costello's team had proof in the form of "emails and documents" that Teigen has blacklisted him.

Teigen fired back in a June 18 post to her Instagram account with screenshots of her own (seen below) that showed direct messages sent to her by Costello. In these messages, it appears that Costello told Teigen her lipstick looked "beautiful" and complimented a photo of food she posted. These interactions happened in 2018 and 2019, according to a statement shared in the slideshow. In the statement, Teigen explains that she believed she and Costello were on good terms until his bullying accusations came about. She also described why his screenshots do not add up, as reported in a Business Insider article published earlier the same day.

Teigen had some further words to share in the caption of her post, in which she warned Costello that this feud may be taken to a more serious level. Keep scrolling to learn what Teigen wrote.