John Legend Forcefully Defends Chrissy Teigen In Michael Costello Feud

John Legend is stepping in to defend his wife Chrissy Teigen following a new twist in her drama with Michael Costello.

The feud began when Costello — prompted by resurfaced tweets of the mom of two bullying people in the early 2010s — accused Teigen of cyberbullying him in 2014. The "Project Runway" alum posted a slideshow to his Instagram account on June 15 describing the alleged bullying he received from Teigen, and also included screenshots of a supposed interaction they had via direct messages on the site. However, Teigen's team came out on June 18 and declared via Business Insider that those direct messages had been doctored, and were not at all real.

Now, Legend is taking to Twitter to forcefully defend his wife of nearly a decade. "Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened," he stated along with the Business Insider article. "Honestly I don't know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that's what happened," he continued in a second tweet.

The "Wild" singer then sent a third and final tweet regarding the matter in a plea to fans. Keep scrolling to learn what he said.

More to come...