Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed How She Is Doing Amid Her Bullying Scandal

The following article includes references to suicide and self-harm.

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to recover from the bullying scandal that sent shockwaves around Hollywood. As fans will recall, the model came under fire for resurfaced tweets, where she had some not-so-kind words to say to fellow celebs. In one of the instances in 2011, Teigen went off on Courtney Stodden. "My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. Mmmmmm baby," she wrote to Stodden, who was only a teenager at the time (via BuzzFeed). She also sent another random tweet to Stodden in 2012, asking them about drugs: "What drug makes you do that with your mouth? Asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot."

On Instagram, Stodden addressed the drama while including a screenshot of Teigen blocking her from Twitter. "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," they wrote. Stodden added that they wanted to forgive Teigen, but felt the apology was more for Teigen to save herself from public scrutiny.

In another set of tweets, Teigen went after Lindsay Lohan. This time, the Daily Mail shared the screenshot, which was dated in January 2011. "Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone," Teigen wrote at the time. Since then, she's lost plenty of partnerships and respect. Keep scrolling to find out how Teigen is feeling.