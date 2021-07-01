Princess Diana's Statue Has A Connection To Her Memorial Service You May Have Missed

Prince William and Prince Harry pulled it off. They had the world in tears when they celebrated their mother with a statue created in her honor on what would have been her 60th birthday, per ITV. On July 1, the royal brothers put aside their differences for the unveiling of the statue at a special ceremony and made their way to the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Prince William arrived side-by-side, like the brothers they are. They talked cheerfully as they made their way through the beautiful grounds where their mother's likeness was to be uncovered. They chose to do the big reveal together. The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex tugged at the dark green cover to reveal a bronze statue of their mother surrounded by three children. Diana had her hands on the shoulders of two of them, and the plaque in front read: "Diana Princess of Wales."

Kensington Palace released a statement that read: "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better." In 2007, a decade after Princess Diana's tragic death, a memorial service was held in her honor. This statue also has a link to that service, where her work and life were remembered. Keep scrolling to find out the connection between the tributes.