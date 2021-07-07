How Gwen Stefani Paid Tribute To Blake Shelton And Her Kids With Her Wedding Dress
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially husband and wife after the happy couple confirmed they tied the knot on July 3. The former shared several loved-up photos from the big day to Instagram as she gave fans a glimpse into their romantic Oklahoma ceremony.
"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!" Stefani wrote alongside three photos from their wedding with a red heart emoji as she thanked all those who played a part in their big day. The first stunning shot showed the couple embracing in front of a pink sky, while the second gave a look at the twosome as they rode off in a golf cart with Shelton behind the wheel. In the third photo, the two shared a kiss next to their stunning multi-tier wedding cake.
The snaps gave a peek at Stefani's gorgeous wedding dress, and she also gave followers a better look at what she wore in a follow-up Instagram upload. Stefani shared a black and white photo of herself leaning against a sliding door, showing off her short white dress and high-heeled white cowboy boots. "You need a party dress when u get to marry [Blake Shelton]," she captioned it, tagging the designer, Vera Wang.
Well, it turns out Stefani actually wore two dresses for her big day — and both included very special nods to her new husband and her three children. Read on for the sweet way Stefani kept all of her boys close to her heart.
Gwen Stefani used love birds to represent Blake Shelton and her children in her wedding looks
Gwen Stefani's two wedding dresses were both designed by Vera Wang, with the gown she wore for the ceremony being hand embroidered with her and her boys' names. Along the bottom of the dress were the words Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo (via People). The No Doubt singer shares her three sons with her former husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale.
The star also had a sweet nod to her immediate family on her shorter party dress. Wang ensured Blake Shelton and Stefani's love was symbolized through two hand sewn love birds around her waist and the skirt, which were made of "hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage." As for how the "Used to Love You" singer incorporated her children into the second dress? Well, it also featured three baby love birds that were added on to represent Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Cute!
Wang was sure to share her congratulations on social media as she shared two photos of the happy couple to Instagram. "Fairytale love..... soooo happy for you both! XXV. And yes, the bride wore white," she captioned the upload.
It seems fans were loving Stefani's wedding ensembles too, as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her two all-white looks. There's no doubting Gwen looks happier than ever right now!