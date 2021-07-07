How Gwen Stefani Paid Tribute To Blake Shelton And Her Kids With Her Wedding Dress

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially husband and wife after the happy couple confirmed they tied the knot on July 3. The former shared several loved-up photos from the big day to Instagram as she gave fans a glimpse into their romantic Oklahoma ceremony.

"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!" Stefani wrote alongside three photos from their wedding with a red heart emoji as she thanked all those who played a part in their big day. The first stunning shot showed the couple embracing in front of a pink sky, while the second gave a look at the twosome as they rode off in a golf cart with Shelton behind the wheel. In the third photo, the two shared a kiss next to their stunning multi-tier wedding cake.

The snaps gave a peek at Stefani's gorgeous wedding dress, and she also gave followers a better look at what she wore in a follow-up Instagram upload. Stefani shared a black and white photo of herself leaning against a sliding door, showing off her short white dress and high-heeled white cowboy boots. "You need a party dress when u get to marry [Blake Shelton]," she captioned it, tagging the designer, Vera Wang.

Well, it turns out Stefani actually wore two dresses for her big day — and both included very special nods to her new husband and her three children. Read on for the sweet way Stefani kept all of her boys close to her heart.