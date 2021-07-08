Matthew Perry Reveals How He's Doing Today

Matthew Perry is opening up about his life today after years of struggles since finding success with one of the biggest TV shows of all time, "Friends." Perry and his co-stars, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer returned to the spotlight in a major way in May when the gang reunited for the highly anticipated "Friends: The Reunion," 17 years after the show left the airwaves.

The reunion shone a light on Perry's past issues, though the star didn't get too candid about his struggles during the episode. Many fans and critics pointed out that the "Friends" reunion appeared to gloss over Perry's difficult time personally while filming the hugely popular series, though the Chandler Bing actor did briefly touch on his troubles when admitting there were times he felt he would "die if they didn't laugh" at his scenes, which he knew "wasn't healthy" (via Variety).

Perry has been very vocal about his addiction issues and how hard he worked to get, and stay, sober. He told People in 2002 that he'd "been through a very dark time," which included taking pills and heavy drinking.

The actor then faced more turmoil in his personal life after the episode aired. Perry confirmed on June 1 that he'd split from his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, telling People, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

But how is he doing now?