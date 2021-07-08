Matthew Perry Reveals How He's Doing Today
Matthew Perry is opening up about his life today after years of struggles since finding success with one of the biggest TV shows of all time, "Friends." Perry and his co-stars, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer returned to the spotlight in a major way in May when the gang reunited for the highly anticipated "Friends: The Reunion," 17 years after the show left the airwaves.
The reunion shone a light on Perry's past issues, though the star didn't get too candid about his struggles during the episode. Many fans and critics pointed out that the "Friends" reunion appeared to gloss over Perry's difficult time personally while filming the hugely popular series, though the Chandler Bing actor did briefly touch on his troubles when admitting there were times he felt he would "die if they didn't laugh" at his scenes, which he knew "wasn't healthy" (via Variety).
Perry has been very vocal about his addiction issues and how hard he worked to get, and stay, sober. He told People in 2002 that he'd "been through a very dark time," which included taking pills and heavy drinking.
The actor then faced more turmoil in his personal life after the episode aired. Perry confirmed on June 1 that he'd split from his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, telling People, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."
But how is he doing now?
Matthew Perry gave fans a look at his 'happy days'
Matthew Perry seems to be on a much better path in 2021 and looked happy and healthy in a snap shared to his Instagram account on July 8. In the photo, Perry flashed a smile and showed off his pearly whites as he rocked a black shirt and backwards baseball cap while sitting in a restaurant. There was what appeared to be a glass of water on the table in front of him and he captioned the candid snap by writing, "Happy days..."
Fans were clearly thrilled to see the beloved star seemingly doing so well, as the comments section was flooded with sweet messages. "We love seeing you happy Matthew. Chandler [Bing] made all of us smile so much," one person commented with a red heart emoji. "I love seeing you happy matty," another person wrote alongside a loudly crying face emoji. A third adapted a quip from his "Friends" character, writing, "Could this picture be more wholesome?"
The post came a few weeks after "Friends" executive producer Kevin Bright told The Hollywood Reporter in May that Perry was doing "okay" and "seems stronger and better since the last time [he] saw him." Bright added that the actor was "excited about going forward."