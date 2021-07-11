Is Prince Charles Refusing To Give His Brother Edward This Title?

Prince Charles will be taking the throne as the king of England one day, as he's the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip. As the heir to the British throne, the Prince of Wales will have a lot of decisions to make. Though Charles has yet to succeed his parents, it appears he's already thinking about who he's going to give the "Duke of Edinburgh" title to.

The U.K. native was expected to pass down the title to his younger brother Prince Edward, but according to a new report from The Sunday Times, that might not be the case. Charles currently holds the title as it was immediately reverted to him following Philip's death in April 2021. However, the appellation will merge with the crown upon Charles' future accession, meaning the title can either be regranted to another member or he can leave it in abeyance.

Aside from the Duke of Edinburgh title, many royal admirers are wondering if Charles will acknowledge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Archie and Lilibet, as members of the monarchy. People reported in June that he most likely won't "make the unpopular and hostile move of removing the royal status of his grandchildren." While it's unclear exactly how Charles will handle the situations, if one thing is for sure: It definitely can't be easy being the head of a big family. To find out why Charles is reportedly refusing to give Edward the Duke of Edinburgh title, keep scrolling.