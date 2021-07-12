Everything You Need To Know About Pop Smoke's Album

Before he was tragically murdered in a home invasion in February 2020, Pop Smoke pushed the envelope in the rap industry by popularizing New York drill, a regional subgenre of drill music (which originated in Chicago by rappers such as Chief Keef and Lil Bibby). Within a year of his career, the Brooklyn native took the world by storm with hits "Welcome To The Party" and "Dior." Additionally, the rapper snagged features from big name artists including Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, and Quavo.

Even after his tragic death, Pop Smoke's career lives true to the name of his posthumous album, "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" — the rapper has since been nominated for a Grammy, as well as a recipient for a number of BET and Billboard Awards. In March, Billboard announced that Pop's posthumous album is the longest-running No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart since 1990, leading the chart for the 17th week. "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" also surpassed Eminem's "Recovery" album, which spent 16 weeks on the chart. As if that isn't already impressive enough, the "AP" crooner's album officially spent a full year in the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, per HipHopDX.

Fast forward to July, fans are anticipating the release of Pop's forthcoming project. Here's everything we know about the late rapper's second posthumous album.