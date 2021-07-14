AJ McLean Recalls His Heartbreaking Last Encounter With Britney Spears

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is opening up about his last encounter with Britney Spears. Both singers go way back to the '90s when they conquered the charts and became cultural phenomena. In fact, Spears declared herself the "biggest Backstreet Boys fan" in 2016 on Instagram after McLean visited her backstage at her "Pieces of Me" concert in Las Vegas, according to Refinery29. The two pop titans even collaborated on a song called "Matches," which was released in December 2020, sending #90skids into a frenzy.

While Spears has voiced her obsession with BSB, McLean has also kept up with the #FreeBritney movement, and like other celebrities, is firmly Team Britney. Spears has been embroiled in a conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears and gave a passionate testimony in June, claiming that her conservators and management have been abusive towards her for the past 13 years.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" on July 14, McLean explained why he's Team Britney and detailed the heartbreaking interaction he had with her the last time they saw each other. Find out what he said below.