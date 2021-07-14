Where Does Candiace Dillard Live And How Big Is Her House?

The overarching theme of season six of Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Potomac" seems pretty clear: out with the old, in with the new. In addition to introducing newcomers Mia Thornton and Askale Davis, the season forges new beginnings for several of the housewives and their families. Similar to Robyn Dixon — who is working on building a home from scratch with fiancé Juan Dixon — "RHOP" star Candiace Dillard is also focused on designing her dream home with husband, Chris Bassett. After selling their home for $799,000, Candiace announced that she and her husband purchased a new home. "We purchased a new home," Candiace said on part one of the Season 5 reunion. "It was purchased by myself and my husband."

Viewers may remember the reality star constantly being shaded by the other ladies because her mortgage was being paid for by her mom, Dorothy. Clearly, those days are over for Candiace, with her, as she added, "My mother was generous enough to donate a rubber plant."

While she still holds a glass of champagne as a Potomac housewife, Candiace's new home isn't actually in the area. According to Reality Blurb, Candiace and Chris' new spot is located in the Upper Marlboro area of Maryland. Records obtained by the outlet report that the couple paid exactly $1 million dollars for the home, which was originally listed for $1.075 million. Read on to get the deets about Candiace Dillard and Chris Bassett's new home.