What We Know About Ant Anstead's New Show Celebrity IOU: Joyride

"Wheeler Dealers" host Ant Anstead has a new Discovery+ series called "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," which premiers on August 23. According to People, the show follows Ant and car guru Cristy Lee as they assist celebrities who want to surprise their deserving friends and family with their dream cars. The concept of the show comes from another HGTV hit, "Celebrity IOU," which features brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott from the series "Property Brothers" doing home renovations for celebrities who want to surprise their loved ones. The Scotts are even producing this car version of their show with their company, Scott Brothers Entertainment.

When it comes to "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," the trailer indicates that fans will not only get to watch as celebrities help build and work on different types of cars, but also hear some emotional stories about why those special people in their lives truly deserve their dream car.

While the premiere date was recently announced, "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" has already been receiving some hype for some time now thanks to Ant's romance with actor Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the show. The unlikely duo got together right after Ant ended his marriage with fellow HGTV star Christina Haack after less than two years together. The "Flip or Flop" host has also moved on with realtor Joshua Hall. While Zellweger may be the celebrity who grabbed the most headlines, the series also features a ton of other A-listers.