Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Reveals Tragic Loss

Bravo star Amrit Kapai revealed that he's mourning the loss of his grandmother, whom he called Nani. The "Family Karma" star announced her death in an emotional Instagram post where he also shared his thoughts about recently telling her that he's part of the LGBTQ+ community. Amrit wrote, "I recently came out to my Nani. She passed away this morning. I'll always wonder if I did the right thing."

The reality star included several photos and videos of his grandmother over the years and acknowledged just how much she meant to him. He added, "Towards the end, my Nani must've felt so insignificant. If only I could explain to her, 'Nani, you were far from insignificant. You are the Goliath that I will always love and remember.'" He continued, "Even this last chapter of your incredible life will have a lasting impact on so many people."

Some of Amrit's "Family Karma" costars took to the comments section to offer their support. Vishal Parvani wrote, "So sorry brother. Nani was the strongest woman," while Bali Chainani commented, "You brought her nothing but joy and then made her everyone's Nani." Shaan Patel wrote, "What an incredible matriarch. She lived an incredible and loving life." It's clear that Amrit has the support of his costars but still questions if he had his grandmother's support after coming out. He concluded his post, "I hope I never caused you any sadness" which is something fans watch him struggle with while on "Family Karma."