What Role Is Kate Middleton Taking On That Formerly Belonged To Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton just took over a couple of duties that previously belonged to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. As royal watchers will already know, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made the decision to take a step back from the royal family in January 2020 and made the big move to Canada with their son, Archie, before then settling in California. The two then welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, in the California sunshine in June.

In a message posted to their @SussexRoyal Instagram account, which Harry and Meghan no longer use after stepping back, the two claimed they made the decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions" and also shared their plans to "work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Around a year later Harry and Meghan confirmed they had no plans to return to their roles in the royal family, at which time Buckingham Palace confirmed in a February statement the two would lose their roles as royal patrons to various charities. Buckingham Palace stated there'd been "conversations" between Harry and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but made it clear that "the honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess [would] be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

Well, now it's been revealed which of Harry's former duties The Duchess of Cambridge will be adding to her workload. Scroll on to find out.