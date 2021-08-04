Expert Claims His Biography Will Tell The Truth About Meghan Markle

There will be new biographies to read about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! An updated version of "Finding Freedom" updates the royal couple's story after the Duke of Edinburgh's death. Prince Harry is writing his biography, which will be ready in Summer 2022. And now, a royal expert is reportedly writing a new biography that is just about Meghan.

The new edition of "Finding Freedom" will go on sale on August 31. The updates to the book will also include a new chapter that will recount "Meghan's emotional healing journey from losing a child to the birth of their daughter," according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Harry's upcoming biography is already making people mad. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement (via People). "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." In response, Buckingham Palace politely — but firmly — had no comment.

It's the upcoming book from royal expert Tom Bower, however, that might have the Duchess of Sussex worried. Keep reading to find out why.