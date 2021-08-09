Jamie Lynn Spears' Most Recent Instagram Post Is Raising Eyebrows

Britney Spears' tumultuous relationship with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been exposed during the pop queen's public battle to terminate her 13-year conservatorship. The "Womanizer" singer posted a series of Instagram messages back in July seemingly directed at her family. "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support ... there's nothing worse than that," she wrote via the Los Angeles Times.

Fans suspected these messages were directed at Jamie Lynn, who posted a series of Instagram Stories a few weeks earlier when Britney supporters criticized her for her lack of support. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I've supported my sister — long before there was a hashtag — and I'll support her long after," the former "Zoey 101" star expressed.

The 39-year-old mom-of-two shared a follow-up post on Instagram that called out Jamie Lynn even more explicitly for a medley she sang at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Britney wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" Now, the pop star's little sister is turning heads with her own Instagram post. Read on to learn more about it.