The Truth About Lily-Rose Depp And Austin Butler

Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler first met on the set of the 2016 horror-comedy "Yoga Hosers," which also starred the model's father, Johnny Depp, as well as her mother, Vanessa Paradis. In it, Lily-Rose Depp plays a teenager named Colleen Collette, who attends a party hosted by handsome senior Hunter Calloway (Butler). Their characters may not have got together in the movie, but years later, it looks like there may have been a spark between them after all.

While no other information about the rumored new couple's relationship is available right now, based on the actor's comments about her privacy, it doesn't look like she be divulging any intimate details any time soon. In April, she told Drew Barrymore, "The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age. Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was. ... I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And so that's something that I've carried on into my own career and that's really important to me."

Still, it was public knowledge that Depp has been in at least one high-profile (and PDA-packed) romance before — and so has Butler. Get the low-down on their past relationships below.