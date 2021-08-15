The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Was So Hurt Over Comparisons To Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight as one of the most famous socialite-turned-billionaire businesswomen over the last two decades, having created the most lucrative career since rising to fame on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." With notoriety and fortune, however, comes life in the public eye, and Kim has certainly experienced both the ups and downs of being a public persona. Throughout the years, the television personality has been candid about the downsides of her celebrity status, which includes being the target of online hate and criticism.
The Skims founder has called out social media trolls countless times in the past, and she has spoken about her experiences dealing with relentless bullying. A mom of four, Kim has sadlydealt with unwanted naysayers who have made comments about her body. Reflecting on her first pregnancy with daughter North in 2013, the KKW Beauty creator was diagnosed with a hypertensive disorder called preeclampsia, which caused her to "swell uncontrollably."
Taking to her Instagram Stories in March (via Stylecaster), Kim revealed she "cried every single day over what was happening" to her body, noting "the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like" was almost too much for her to handle. More recently, Kim recalled her experience being pregnant with North, and explained why she was so hurt over a comparison others made to Kate Middleton. Keep scrolling to find out why Kim was upset about being compared to the Duchess of Cambridge.
Kim Kardashian recalls 'nasty' headlines comparing her pregnancy weight gain to Kate Midldleton's
Being compared to Kate Middleton could only seem like a compliment, right? Well, Kim Kardashian had a good reason for getting upset when social media users compared her baby body to that of the Duchess of Cambridge at the time they were both pregnant with their first children in 2013. Speaking on the August 11 episode of Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's podcast, "We Are Supported By," Kim recalled the "nasty" headlines and comments comparing their weight gain.
"It would say 'Kate the waif and Kim the whale,'" the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star painfully remembered, per Stylecaster. "The media really did brutalize me for gaining a lot of weight, and there would be covers of magazines with me and Shamu, who wore it better." Kim and Kate were expecting their kids at the same time, with the socialite giving birth to daughter North on June 15, while the duchess welcomed her son Prince George about five weeks later on July 22.
Though Kim was so excited to be a mom, thanks to the endless public shaming, she "hated" everything about her pregnancy. "It killed my self-esteem," the mother of four continued, adding she would "sit at home and cry" all the time. "It really did change me. It made me really pull back on what I share and what I wanted to give, because I saw how nasty everyone was."