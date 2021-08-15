The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Was So Hurt Over Comparisons To Kate Middleton

Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight as one of the most famous socialite-turned-billionaire businesswomen over the last two decades, having created the most lucrative career since rising to fame on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." With notoriety and fortune, however, comes life in the public eye, and Kim has certainly experienced both the ups and downs of being a public persona. Throughout the years, the television personality has been candid about the downsides of her celebrity status, which includes being the target of online hate and criticism.

The Skims founder has called out social media trolls countless times in the past, and she has spoken about her experiences dealing with relentless bullying. A mom of four, Kim has sadlydealt with unwanted naysayers who have made comments about her body. Reflecting on her first pregnancy with daughter North in 2013, the KKW Beauty creator was diagnosed with a hypertensive disorder called preeclampsia, which caused her to "swell uncontrollably."

Taking to her Instagram Stories in March (via Stylecaster), Kim revealed she "cried every single day over what was happening" to her body, noting "the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like" was almost too much for her to handle. More recently, Kim recalled her experience being pregnant with North, and explained why she was so hurt over a comparison others made to Kate Middleton. Keep scrolling to find out why Kim was upset about being compared to the Duchess of Cambridge.