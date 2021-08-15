The Truth About Sandra Lee's Engagement

The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment.

Sandra Lee is engaged to Ben Youcef, and the couple celebrated their engagement in Paris. According to the New York Post, Youcef and Lee were out and about in Paris, and the lifestyle guru was wearing a "dazzling new diamond engagement ring" on her left ring finger. The former girlfriend of Andrew Cuomo got engaged the same week Cuomo resigned as governor of New York due to sexual harassment allegations.

Lee and Cuomo dated for 14 years, breaking up in 2019 amidst rumors that the New York governor cheated on her. According to the New York Post, sources said that Cuomo's reported infidelities were an "open secret," and Lee was devastated by the split. According to the Daily Mail, Cuomo told Lee he couldn't marry her during because of his Catholic faith. The outlet reported that Lee wanted to marry Cuomo and even picked out an engagement ring she wanted him to buy for her.

The Post reported that the celebrity chef moved to Malibu, California, after the breakup with Cuomo. Lee kept a low profile after her move west, staying out of the spotlight. In July 2021, Lee made her first red carpet appearance since her split with Cuomo. Lee looked stunning at a gala for UNICEF in Capri, Italy. The star of "Sandra's Money Saving Meals" told People, "I'm having the best summer of my life." Keep reading to learn the truth about Lee's engagement!