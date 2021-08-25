The D'Amelio Show Season 1 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Can two TikTok stars and their family members become the next Kardashians? We'll find out after "The D'Amelio Show" premieres on Hulu. Addison Rae is the TikToker who famously befriended Kourtney Kardashian, but her fellow content creators, former Hype House members Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, are the social media stars who will be borrowing the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" format for their new docuseries.

Unlike the Kardashians, the D'Amelio clan will begin their reality careers with huge fan followings and how they handle fame will be something that's explored on their show. "From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D'Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined," the series' description reads. Viewers will also get the opportunity to see what Charli and Dixie are like when they aren't busy creating TikTok content and building their entertainment empire.

The series seems to be fairly popular on social media already. As of this writing, its Instagram page has over 122,000 followers, and its official trailer has been viewed a whopping 5.1 million times on YouTube. This bodes well for its success. A large number of comments on YouTube are positive, too. "I never thought I'd say this but this looks INTERESTING," one person wrote. If you're also intrigued, keep on reading to learn everything you need to know about the D'Amelios and their show.