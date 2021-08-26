Prince William And Kate Middleton Had A Funny Response To Camila Cabello Stealing From Kensington Palace
Camila Cabello may be more used to playing a princess these days, portraying Cinderella in the 2021 Amazon Prime Video remake of the iconic tale of the same name, but it turns out there was a time the star was actually more likely to be found stealing from palaces than singing in them.
The star has opened up about her excitement over telling a new take on the classic royal tale, admitting to Vogue in August that she liked the fact that her version of Cinderella doesn't actually aspire to be a royal and the story is an empowering take on the classic for women. "It is a completely new telling of the story. I feel like other fairytales have values that are more antiquated and don't reflect women accurately," the former Fifth Harmony singer shared.
"In this 'Cinderella,' she has dreams and ambitions, and she wants to save herself, not have a prince or anybody else save her," the star continued. "I think women seeing other women be strong, ambitious, and supporting each other is so important. Helping each other realise our power and celebrating each other taking control of our lives is so important for young people to be watching, and for that to be the world they grow up in."
But now Cabello has a special fantasy royal connection of her own, we're taking a look back at a hilarious interaction she once had with some real-life royals.
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a single emoji for Camila Cabello
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a hilarious response to a candid confession Camila Cabello made in 2019 when she opened up about a case of sticky fingers she had while visiting the couple's home, Kensington Palace.
Cabello spoke about it on BBC 1 Radio's "Breakfast with Greg James," when James recalled being with her at the royal venue for an event when he dared her to take home a memento. "We were about to meet William and Kate and I said, '[You] gotta steal something. Steal something... steal that pencil,'" he recalled. Cabello recalled asking if James would "triple-doggy dare" her, because "you can't not do a triple-doggy dare. If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it." Naughty!
It seems like the "Don't Go Yet" hitmaker didn't totally get away with it though, as the radio host jokingly told on her to a Palace employee. "I put it in my mom's purse, and my mom was like, 'No, we have to give it back'... And I was like, 'No. He triple doggy dared me. I have to take the pencil,'" Cabello said, admitting she still had it.
Cabello then issued an apology to William and Kate, but it seems like they definitely saw the funny side. Their @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account hilariously replied to the video with a side-eye emoji.
Royals with a sense of humor — we love to see it!