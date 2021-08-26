Will Kim Kardashian Change Her Name After Divorcing Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian West officially updated her last name after she married Kanye West back in 2014, and it sounds like she plans to keep it that way after their divorce is finalized. According to TMZ, Kim doesn't plan on dropping West from her name but also won't be making any such move to incorporate Ye.

Her decision stems from wanting to keep the same surname as her children, as the former couple's four kids, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint, all have West as their last name and will reportedly keep it, despite their dad's request for a change to his.

Fans had been speculating about Kim potentially no longer using the rapper's last name for a while, with some assuming the star had plans to revert back to Kim Kardashian after she announced in July she would be changing things up with her KKW beauty brand, named after her initials. Some Twitter users speculated that Kim was rebranding to remove the W, though TMZ reported that same month it could be overhauled all together after Kim filed documents to trademark the name "SKKN."

A source previously told E! in February that Kim supposedly hadn't "expressed whether or not she will remove 'West' from her branding," but claimed if she decided to keep going by Kim Kardashian West it would be because of her children. "Her kids and their happiness are her main priority. She is very protective over them," they said.