Lisa Rinna Weighs In On Amelia Hamlin's Split From Scott Disick

It's not easy being a mom. You lovingly pack your kids healthy lunches, sit by their side when they're sick, and try your hardest to give them the best start in life ... only to watch them end up dating Scott Disick. Okay, this situation might be specific to Lisa Rinna, but the point stands that it's difficult to see your darling kids partner up with people you believe are totally wrong for them. Fortunately for Rinna, this problem seems to belong in the past amid news of daughter Amelia Hamlin's breakup with Disick.

Hamlin and Disick's 11-month romance has been controversial from the start, not least because of their 18-year age difference. And now, according to E! News, the couple has officially called it quits in the wake of some considerable Instagram drama involving Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian. True to form, Rinna didn't waste any time sharing her characteristically unsubtle opinion about her daughter's split. Read on what she had to say about below.