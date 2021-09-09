Which Cause Did Prince William Choose To Support Upon Returning To Work?

Prince William returned to work on September 9 after a span that involved a seriously rocky road, to put it mildly. By that, we mean a pandemic-related lockdown, an alleged COVID-19 diagnosis, homeschooling three young royals, and family drama involving his brother, Prince Harry. That's not to mention the loss of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and other (usually high-profile) events and issues.

Indeed, while William has been handling quite a bit, the father and second-in-line to the British throne has now (like millions of other parents) sent his kids back to school and has (unlike most other parents) also gotten back into the swing of public appearances by marking his first stop to visit a few people who are doing some pretty notable work.

In fact, the Duke of Cambridge chose to both support and highlight the efforts of a cause that happens to mean a lot to him. Why is that? Well, it has to do with something from the past that is still very important to the prince. Read on to find out more!