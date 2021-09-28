What Is Harry And Meghan's Connection To Taylor Swift?

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the first years of their relationship within the United Kingdom's royal family, the couple pulled back their regal duties — and some regal privileges — in early 2020 to move to Los Angeles with their son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to contribute from afar, but as noted in a tell-all interview with Oprah in March, Meghan struggled with racism from her in-laws and the pressures of being in the public eye, adding to the couple's decision to leave Europe.

However, despite the challenges the couple faced across the pond, they haven't seemed to miss a beat in the United States. In September, Harry and Meghan embarked on a trip to New York, and according to Vogue, the couple has read to elementary school children, appeared at a music festival, and donated to local businesses — which Page Six reports is being filmed for a supposed Netflix documentary. While the two continue their trip through New York City, they've also made some surprising share ties with another famous face: none other than pop star Taylor Swift. Here's what to know about their connection.