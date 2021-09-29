How Prince William Is Stepping Up For The Entire Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parenting goals. Will and Kate have three small children and have made every effort of putting their interests firsts. After all, that's why they reportedly made their country residence, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, their primary home before the kids began going to school, per Harper's Bazaar. It's also why Prince George didn't know that he was the future king until his seventh birthday, per Page Six. It's also the reason that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often release images of their children so that they are not bombarded by paparazzi who are desperate for photos of their kids.

William and Kate also want to give their children a normal childhood. The Cambridges recently hit up a pub for lunch, without security. According to The Sun, a source shared, "It was amazing to see how down-to-earth the family were." The person continued, "They were laughing and chatting and clearly enjoying each other's company." The source revealed that the family was dining outside, perhaps for the children's sake. They dished, "Wills had a burger and chips," and he also apparently showed his fathering style in an incident. "There was one particularly touching moment where one of the children got upset because their food was too hot. William was so fast to reassure them and sort them out. It was fantastic to see," they said.

That image of the lighthearted royal is the same William who has been stepping up for the royal family. Here's why.