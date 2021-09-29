How Prince William Is Stepping Up For The Entire Royal Family
Prince William and Kate Middleton are parenting goals. Will and Kate have three small children and have made every effort of putting their interests firsts. After all, that's why they reportedly made their country residence, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, their primary home before the kids began going to school, per Harper's Bazaar. It's also why Prince George didn't know that he was the future king until his seventh birthday, per Page Six. It's also the reason that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often release images of their children so that they are not bombarded by paparazzi who are desperate for photos of their kids.
William and Kate also want to give their children a normal childhood. The Cambridges recently hit up a pub for lunch, without security. According to The Sun, a source shared, "It was amazing to see how down-to-earth the family were." The person continued, "They were laughing and chatting and clearly enjoying each other's company." The source revealed that the family was dining outside, perhaps for the children's sake. They dished, "Wills had a burger and chips," and he also apparently showed his fathering style in an incident. "There was one particularly touching moment where one of the children got upset because their food was too hot. William was so fast to reassure them and sort them out. It was fantastic to see," they said.
That image of the lighthearted royal is the same William who has been stepping up for the royal family. Here's why.
Prince William gains popularity
There's only one senior royal who's more popular than Prince William, and that's Queen Elizabeth II herself. According to a YouGov poll, Queen Elizabeth's popularity at the end of April was a solid 85%, while 80% of the polled citizens approved of her grandson William. Interestingly, the public was also asked whether Charles or William should succeed the throne. The results showed that 37% of people believed that Charles should inherit the throne, while 34% thought that Wills was the man for the job. It seems as if the country may be split on who should wear the crown.
Royal author Robert Lacey revealed that Wills has been in the spotlight, especially because his uncle and father have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Prince Andrew is under intense scrutiny as he faces a lawsuit, while Prince Charles is also receiving bad press due to his charity being investigated for the cash-for-honors scandal. Lacey told People, "Following the April death of Grandpa [Prince] Philip, William has stepped up to become one of the top three family figures, adding the ginger of youth to royal strategy." The historian quoted the above-mentioned stats, saying, "The British throne has survived beheading, exile and enough scandal to stock entire libraries. Now a new leader — William, not Charles — is paving the way forward."
Although we can't predict who will ascend the throne, it seems that until then, William has every intention of being the best dad and husband.